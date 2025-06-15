Home>>
Chinese and Central Asian youth sing for friendship
By Su Yingxiang, Peng Yukai, Zhang Wenjie, Cui Yige, Chang Sha (People's Daily Online) 17:10, June 15, 2025
At the Confucius Institute of L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Kazakhstan, young people from China and Central Asia joined together in singing the well-known Chinese song "Friends."
Join People's Daily Online and witness this touching moment as Chinese and Central Asian youth sing in harmony to celebrate friendship.
Let us always be good neighbors, good friends, good partners, and good brothers.
