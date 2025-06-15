Home>>
BRI story in Central Asia: My day as a deliveryman in Astana
By Su Yingxiang, Peng Yukai, Zhang Wenjie, Cui Yige, Chang Sha (People's Daily Online) 09:16, June 15, 2025
As Belt and Road cooperation continues to deepen and deliver more tangible results, cross-border e-commerce between China and Central Asian countries is thriving, with an increasing number of local residents purchasing Chinese goods through e-commerce platforms.
A reporter from People's Daily Online recently joined a Chinese courier delivery truck on its route from a logistics center in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, to see firsthand how packages from China make their way to local residents. Come along and experience a day in the life of a delivery driver in Astana!
