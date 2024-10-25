11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum held in NW China's Ningxia

People's Daily Online) 14:10, October 25, 2024

The 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum is scheduled to began in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Oct. 25, 2024.

The forum, co-hosted by the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the People's Government of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, is slated to run from Oct. 25 to 28.

The event includes an opening ceremony and four parallel sub-forums on industrial green development, modern agriculture and technological innovation, sister city cooperation and cultural exchanges, and regional cooperation.

A slew of activities are scheduled to take place during the forum, including a photo exhibition of achievements in China-Central Asia cooperation, a tree planting activity, a youth camp activity, an unveiling ceremony for a Central Asian specialty products exhibition and sales center, as well as a closing ceremony and signing ceremony.

Additionally, an initiative of the 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum will also be released during the forum.

The China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum is a national-level cooperation platform for institutionalized exchanges between China and Central Asian countries. It is one of the multilateral cooperation platforms initiated by China and has been successfully held for 10 sessions since its inception in 2012.

The 11th China-Central Asia Cooperation Forum represents a concrete measure to implement the outcomes of the first China-Central Asia Summit and the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, to serve high-quality cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, to contribute to the building of a China-Central Asia community with a shared future, and to continuously deepen friendly exchanges and pragmatic cooperation between China and Central Asian countries in such fields as economics, trade, agriculture, science and technology, education, and cultural tourism.

