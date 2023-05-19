Home>>
"WELCOME TO MY COUNTRY!" Central Asian students send their best wishes to Chinese friends!
(People's Daily Online) 15:32, May 19, 2023
The China-Central Asia Summit is being held on Thursday and Friday in northwest China's Xi'an. What kind of food and scenery can we look forward to in Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan)? Let's get some recommendations from international students from these countries at Beijing Foreign Studies University!
