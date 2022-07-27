Home>>
Chinese FM to attend SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting, visit three Central Asian countries
(Xinhua) 09:24, July 27, 2022
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Uzbekistan on July 28 and 29, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Tuesday.
Before and after this meeting, Wang will pay official visits to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan upon the invitation of Acting Foreign Minister Norov Vladimir Imamovich of Uzbekistan, Foreign Minister Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich of Kyrgyzstan and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan, according to the spokesperson.
