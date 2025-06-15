Chinese cars win hearts in Central Asia

10:41, June 15, 2025 By Su Yingxiang, Peng Yukai, Zhang Wenjie, Deng Jie, Chu Mengqi, Cui Yige, Chang Sha ( People's Daily Online

In Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Chinese vehicles have won the hearts of locals.

Following the inclusion of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strengthening economic and trade cooperation between the economic and trade ministries of China and five Central Asian countries in the outcome list of the first China-Central Asia Summit, China-Kazakhstan economic and trade cooperation has entered a new stage of development.

Today, these vehicles symbolize an economic and trade connection between China and Central Asia, mirroring how China and its Central Asian partners move forward in a shared journey.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)