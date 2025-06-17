Home>>
Mutual visa exemption fuels tourism boom between China and Central Asia
By Su Yingxiang, Peng Yukai, Zhang Wenjie, Cui Yige, Chang Sha (People's Daily Online) 14:11, June 17, 2025
The mutual visa exemption agreement between China and Kazakhstan officially entered into force on November 10, 2023.
The year 2024 was "Kazakhstan Tourism Year" in China, while 2025 marks "China Tourism Year" in Kazakhstan. Cooperation between the two countries is demonstrating unprecedented vitality in areas such as people-to-people exchanges and cultural interaction, laying a stronger foundation for building a China-Central Asia community with a shared future.
