Home>>
Xi, Central Asian leaders witness inauguration of China-Central Asia cooperation centers, platform
(Xinhua) 21:57, June 17, 2025
Xi, Central Asian leaders witness inauguration of China-Central Asia cooperation centers, platform
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi, Central Asian leaders attend document signing ceremony
- Xi, Central Asian leaders sign treaty of permanent good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation
- Xi says China to set up new centers for cooperation with Central Asia
- Xi says China, five Central Asian countries jointly form China-Central Asia Spirit
- Mutual visa exemption fuels tourism boom between China and Central Asia
- Inaugural China-Central Asia international cultural tourism train serves as new channel for closer people-to-people, culture exchanges
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.