Xi says China to set up new centers for cooperation with Central Asia
(Xinhua) 21:05, June 17, 2025
ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Tuesday that the Chinese side has decided to establish three cooperation centers and a trade facilitation platform within the China-Central Asia cooperation mechanism.
When addressing the second China-Central Asia Summit, Xi said these institutions include the China-Central Asia poverty reduction cooperation center, the China-Central Asia education exchange cooperation center, the China-Central Asia desertification control cooperation center, as well as the China-Central Asia trade facilitation cooperation platform.
