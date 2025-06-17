Home>>
Xi says China, five Central Asian countries jointly form China-Central Asia Spirit
(Xinhua) 20:55, June 17, 2025
Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Tuesday that China and Central Asian countries have explored and formed the China-Central Asia Spirit, which features mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit, mutual assistance, and the pursuit of common modernization through high-quality development.
Xi made the remarks in his speech at the second China-Central Asia Summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
