Xi says China, five Central Asian countries jointly form China-Central Asia Spirit

Xinhua) 20:55, June 17, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Tuesday that China and Central Asian countries have explored and formed the China-Central Asia Spirit, which features mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit, mutual assistance, and the pursuit of common modernization through high-quality development.

Xi made the remarks in his speech at the second China-Central Asia Summit in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

