Xi, Central Asian leaders attend document signing ceremony

June 17, 2025

ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of the five Central Asian countries attended a signing ceremony of documents here on Tuesday.

Xi was accompanied by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

