The China-Central Asia Spirit charts new path for global cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves for Beijing after attending the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Bi Xiaoyang)

From now on, the China-Central Asia Spirit provides a clear framework for deepening cooperation between China and Central Asia, with a core focus on the joint pursuit of modernization through high-quality development. It will unlock new and brighter opportunities for future cooperation.

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- In his keynote speech at the just concluded second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Chinese President Xi Jinping proclaimed a China-Central Asia Spirit of "mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit and mutual assistance for the joint pursuit of modernization through high-quality development."

This spirit is deeply rooted in friendly exchanges between China and the five countries of Central Asia. It resonates profoundly with the shared aspirations of the peoples of the six countries for common development in the new era.

With its distinctive win-win character and a practical logic that transcends zero-sum thinking, the spirit charts a pioneering path toward healthier international relations in today's volatile and interconnected world.

The notion of "joint pursuit of modernization" not only discards the outdated logic of modernization that favors "winner-takes-all" and creates a center-periphery dependency, but also demonstrates China's commitment to pursuing common development and win-win cooperation with all countries.

From Chinese modernization to joint pursuit of modernization, China has demonstrated its responsibility as a major country by sharing its development experience and a firm commitment to promoting inclusive, sustainable and mutually beneficial development.

A key part of this effort, China has announced its decision to establish three cooperation centers focused on poverty alleviation, educational exchanges and desertification control. The country is offering 3,000 training opportunities over the next two years. These initiatives directly respond to Central Asia's urgent aspirations for revitalization and greater self-driven development.

The focus on high-quality development will bolster China-Central Asia cooperation, as the emphasis has shifted from traditional sectors like energy and infrastructure to expanding into cutting-edge fields such as green minerals, the digital economy, artificial intelligence and modern agriculture.

Take clean energy. China's advanced clean energy technologies are helping Central Asian countries leapfrog directly into green sources of development during their industrialization process. Meanwhile, e-commerce and online education, as part of the 'Digital Silk Road,' are reaching countless households in the region, offering new avenues for economic growth and social progress.

A China-Central Asia freight train bound for Tashkent via Horgos departs from a station in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

The implications of this spirit go beyond regional cooperation.

It acts as a "mirror of peace" that reflects a fundamentally different approach to international relations than the "law of the jungle."

It opens a "window for civilization" that promotes respect for global diversity, fosters mutual learning and exemplifies harmonious coexistence among civilization.

It plays the role of a "bridge to development" that offers important inspirations for the Global South. China-Central Asia cooperation is a true example of South-South cooperation, characterized by mutual respect and reciprocal development.

By rejecting the logic of power politics where might often makes right, the China-Central Asia Spirit demonstrates that countries with different social systems, cultures and development stages can find common ground and forge mutually beneficial partnerships.

In an era marked by uncertainty, the China-Central Asia Spirit provides both a moral compass and a practical roadmap for international cooperation. It is a call to action for countries across the world to rise above division and work together for the common good of humanity. Looking ahead, the China-Central Asia Spirit will play an even more important role in a broader context.

