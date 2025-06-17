Daily Life in China | Subway guides help passengers stay safe
June 17, 2025
Have you ever noticed the passenger guides at subway stations in China? These guides play a crucial role in helping passengers stay safe and maintaining station orderliness. With friendly reminders and calm directions, they help make the daily commute smoother and more reassuring.
