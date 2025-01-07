China issues trial code of practice for fully automated urban rail systems

Global Times) 08:51, January 07, 2025

The Ministry of Transport on Monday released the trial code of practice for fully automated urban railway transportation systems to better guide their technological development.

Based on existing regulations on automatic train operation (ATO) system for operations, passenger services, safety assessments, and technical standards for signaling and vehicles, the trial code of practice addresses functions and technological changes specific to fully automated systems.

Since the launch of China's first domestically developed fully automated metro line in 2017, Beijing's Yanfang Line, 50 fully automated running lines have been opened and operated in 21 cities, with an operating mileage of about 1,480 kilometers.

However, recent incidents have revealed weaknesses in cross-discipline coordination and safety management, highlighting the need for clearer technical standards and stronger safety measures to ensure the integration of operations and technology, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The document specifies system integration requirements, detailing safety management and quality control across the system's lifecycle, including interface compatibility, safety checks, and quality control during design coordination, integrated testing, and trial operations.

Localities are encouraged to explore obstacle detection, remote train control, and other autonomous driving technologies to enable unattended operations. They also set requirements for existing fully automated lines and those upgraded from non-automated systems that do not meet the code of practice.

As fully automated systems continue to advance, train safety, comfort, and smooth operations will improve, offering passengers a better travel experience, Li Hongchang, a researcher at the Sustainable Transportation Innovation Center and professor at Beijing Jiaotong University, told the Global Times on Monday.

"Computer-controlled trains reduce driver workload and labor costs. Higher automation minimizes human errors, making operations safer, more reliable, and time-efficient for passengers," Sun Zhang, a railway expert at Shanghai Tongji University, told the Global Times on Monday.

The code set detailed standards for nationwide urban rail automation, ensuring regional consistency to enhance overall safety, Sun said.

Li noted that the code also supports advancing technological innovation in fully automated lines, driving progress in areas such as obstacle detection and remote train control.

However, higher automation requires greater investment. It's essential to balance automation, cost-effectiveness, and safety, Sun added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)