Colombian students ready to share China's metro success back home

XI'AN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- As a celebratory rite to mark the culmination of his time studying in China, Colombian metro technician Dayron Camilo Bemudez Mendoza penned the following to share at the commencement ceremony:

"The day to return to Bogota is getting closer, which motivates me even more to end this time in China in the best way possible. I will return with many gains, new knowledge, new friends and valuable experiences. I could not wait to contribute to this ambitious project in our city."

Bemudez Mendoza and nine of his peers from Bogota came to Xi'an, an ancient Chinese city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in September 2023 for a year-long metro operation training program provided by Xi'an Metro and Xi'an Railway Vocational and Technical Institute.

They came for a grand and meaningful goal -- to construct the first rail transit project in Colombia -- the Line 1 in the capital city of Bogota.

Chinese consortium Transmimetro led by Xi'an Metro and China Harbour Engineering Company won the bid for this project in 2019, marking a major achievement in China-Colombia cooperation.

On Nov. 12, the inaugural group of 10 trainees, with Bemudez Mendoza among them, proudly accepted their certifications at the graduation ceremony, eager to head back to Bogota and spearhead the operations of the city's new metro system. Concurrently, the event also marked the commencement of training for the second group of 40 trainees from Bogota, who arrived just a few days ago and are now poised to embark on their educational journey in China.

Bemudez Mendoza's training program combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience tailored to needs of Bogota Metro's construction. The second cohort will benefit from an optimized training session, involving industry experts, designers, and academics in the teaching process, fostering an innovative approach involving enterprise, academia and experts.

The courses and practices in Xi'an, especially those on automated lines, gave me a clear understanding of how such a complex system works... This is a year I will never forget," said Laura Daniela Avellaneda Chaparro, a trainee from the first cohort.

Another graduate, Jefferson Paolo Martinez Arcila, proudly showed his Xi'an Metro uniform and noted: "Bogota doesn't have a metro system, so learning and training in Bogota were not enough. In Xi'an, I worked on actual metro systems, which deepened my understanding of advanced metro technology. I feel really excited that Bogota Metro will adopt the same cutting-edge technology as Xi'an's metro system."

Bogota Metro Line 1, spanning 23.96 km, is set to revolutionize the city's transportation by connecting key areas, including the downtown, southern and northern districts. Expected to open in 2028, the project will make the long-awaited metro dream a reality for Bogota's citizens.

"Xi'an metro left a deep impression on us. It's bright, modern and orderly. It gave us a glimpse of Bogota Metro's future," said Angel Esteban Diaz Sarmiento, one of the graduates.

"Currently, Bogota's commuters mainly use buses and bus rapid transit. It takes over two hours to get from the south to the north," Martinez Arcila said, noting "with the metro, that time will be cut to just one hour."

For Juan Sebastian Cardenas Martinez, one of the newcomers, the year ahead means "huge responsibility."

"It is a great honor to be selected for this program... I have to work really hard to study to improve my metro operations skills," Cardenas Martinez said, adding that "I also want to take advantage of this year in China to learn the Chinese language and Chinese culture. I hope to contribute to China-Colombia cooperation and cultural exchange."

Over 14 months, the graduates explored China, visiting cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu. They celebrated Chinese New Year, learned Mandarin, and even mastered a few phrases in the Shaanxi dialect.

"Xi'an has given us a rich cultural and personal experience," said Diaz Sarmiento. "We've enjoyed local noodles, visited historical landmarks like the Terracotta Warriors, and deepened our appreciation for China's cultural heritage."

"My time in China has been life-changing. I've met amazing people who supported me through a journey I never imagined. This experience will always be one of the best chapters of my life," said Leonardo Daniel Talledas Rodriguez, one of the graduates.

During the ceremony, Colombian Ambassador to China Sergio Cabrera Cardenas noted the significance of the bilateral partnership. "Colombia and China recognize the critical role of transportation in socioeconomic development and bilateral trade."

"Colombia will promote and welcome investment and knowledge from China. I hope that programs like this, in different sectors, will continue to be an example for the development, improvement and operation of our infrastructure," he said.

