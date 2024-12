We Are China

Beijing's Chaoyang Station Transportation Hub put into operation

Ecns.cn) 13:34, December 16, 2024

An interior view of Chaoyang Station Transportation Hub in Beijing, Dec. 15, 2024. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The Chaoyang Station Transportation Hub in Beijing and three new metro lines were put into operation on Sunday. Therefore, Beijing's seven railway stations (Beijing Railway Station, Beijing North Railway Station, Beijing West Railway Station, Qinghe Railway Station, Beijing South Railway Station, Beijing Fengtai Railway Station, Beijing Chaoyang Railway Station) and two airports (Capital International Airport and Daxing International Airport) are all fully connected by the subway network.

Passengers pass the self-check-in gates at Chaoyang Station Transportation Hub in Beijing, Dec. 15, 2024. (China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

