China's expressway traffic up 5.3 pct during National Day holiday
(Xinhua) 09:15, October 08, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The traffic flow on China's major expressways increased by 5.3 percent year on year during the week-long National Day holiday, said the Ministry of Public Security on Monday.
Meanwhile, major highways also witnessed 11.3 percent more traffic on a year-on-year basis during the holiday lasting from Oct. 1 to 7.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the country's overall road traffic remained stable and orderly, with no single road accident involving more than five deaths reported.
Despite the sporadic rush of traffic, no long-time and large-scale traffic congestion was reported during the holiday, according to the ministry.
