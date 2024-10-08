China's expressway traffic up 5.3 pct during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:15, October 08, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- The traffic flow on China's major expressways increased by 5.3 percent year on year during the week-long National Day holiday, said the Ministry of Public Security on Monday.

Meanwhile, major highways also witnessed 11.3 percent more traffic on a year-on-year basis during the holiday lasting from Oct. 1 to 7.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the country's overall road traffic remained stable and orderly, with no single road accident involving more than five deaths reported.

Despite the sporadic rush of traffic, no long-time and large-scale traffic congestion was reported during the holiday, according to the ministry.

