World's leading transport expo highlights smart, green solutions

Xinhua) 13:40, September 25, 2024

A man visits the booth of China Railway during the 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2024) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

BERLIN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology, known as InnoTrans, kicked off on Tuesday with a focus on the future of mobility. This year's event highlights smart transport solutions and low-carbon rail innovations powered by electricity and hydrogen.

The four-day exhibition has drawn over 2,900 exhibitors from 59 countries and regions. They will showcase the latest products and innovations across 200,000 square meters of exhibition space and 3,500 meters of tracks, covering five segments: railway technology, railway infrastructure, public transport, interiors and tunnel construction.

InnoTrans 2024 will showcase 226 world premieres, featuring groundbreaking advancements in electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles that are pushing the boundaries of energy efficiency and sustainability, Messe Berlin, the event's organizer, told Xinhua.

Innovations in autonomous rail technology, AI-driven solutions, and smart infrastructure systems using IoT and big data will also be in the spotlight, it added.

Around 200 Chinese companies are participating in the biennial event. The CRRC Corporation Limited, one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers, unveiled two of its latest high-tech products: a hydrogen train capable of running up to 200 km per hour and a next-generation autonomous rail rapid transit vehicle, both featuring green and smart innovations.

Meanwhile, the China State Railway Group is showcasing its high-speed trains capable of reaching speeds of 350 km per hour, along with equipment used for China-Europe freight trains.

Chinese automaker BYD made its debut at InnoTrans, showcasing a range of electric buses and highlighting its self-developed blade battery and rapid charging systems.

People view outdoor exhibits at the 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2024) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People view the interior of a train of CRRC displayed at the 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2024) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A staff member (L) of China Academy of Railway Sciences Corporation Limited introduces a model of a train for comprehensive testing to a visitor during the 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2024) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People visit the 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2024) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A man tries his hands on simulated driving of a Fuxing high-speed train at the booth of China Railway during the 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2024) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A man touches a model train during the 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2024) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People view outdoor exhibits at the 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2024) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

People visit the booth of CRRC during the 2024 International Trade Fair for Transport Technology (InnoTrans 2024) in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

