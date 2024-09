We Are China

A glimpse of transportation development in Henan, C China

Xinhua) 16:20, September 30, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows bullet trains at a train depot in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 6, 2016. (Xinhua/Li An)

Strategically positioned in central part of the country, Henan has been serving as a national hub of transporation for ages. The past decades saw the province building a modern transportation network consisting air flights, railways, highways, water channels and all sorts of ports. It is now rapidly extending its role to areas of cross-border logistics, investment, and trade to facilitate the dual circulation of domestic and international markets.

This photo shows bullet trains parked at a train depot in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 6, 2016. (Xinhua/Li An)

A bullet train runs on a bridge in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 17, 2017. (Xinhua/Li An)

A bullet train departs from Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 1, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)

Airport staff members load a cargo plane at Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A container is lifted at Zhoukou Central Port in Zhoukou, central China's Henan Province, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo shows Zhoukou Central Port in Zhoukou, central China's Henan Province, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A drone photo shows an inter-city train in trial operation in Xuchang City, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train pulling out of Putian Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, July 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A China-Europe freight train is pictured at Putian Station in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, July 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

Airport staff members unload a cargo plane at Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member loads a cargo plane at Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A drone photo shows a container being lifted at Zhoukou Central Port in Zhoukou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo shows a bullet train running on a bridge in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A bullet train departs from Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A drone photo shows unmanned road rollers operating at a section of an expressway along the Dabie Mountains in central China's Henan Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo shows a bullet train running on a bridge in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li An)

A bullet train runs on a bridge in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Li An)

A drone photo shows cargo vessels berthed at a port in Huaibin County, central China's Henan Province, June 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

