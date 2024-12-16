Beijing's 3 new subway lines operational

08:07, December 16, 2024 By Du Juan ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Passengers board a train of Subway Line 3 in Beijing, capital of China, Dec 15, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

As three new subway lines were put into operation on Sunday, Beijing's urban rail transit network has expanded to a total length of 879 kilometers, making it the longest in China, authorities said.

"The newly opened subway lines are crucial for easing traffic congestion in the city's central area and supporting the development of places along their routes," said Wu Yulan, deputy director of the rail transit operation management bureau at the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

The three new lines are the first phase of Line 3, connecting Dongsishitiao to Dongba North, Line 12, connecting Sijiqingqiao to Dongba North and the remaining section of the southern extension of the Changping Line. They contribute approximately 43 km to Beijing's urban rail transit network, according to the commission.

Since the opening of Beijing's first subway line - Line 1, on Oct 1, 1969, the city has developed the longest urban rail transit network in the country, operating 29 subway lines and 522 stations. The subway system plays a foundational, supportive, and leading role in the capital's development, Wu said.

"The three new lines not only add new east-west routes in the city center but also connect several north-south lines, providing new public transportation options for residents living in areas such as Madian, Anzhen, and Dongba," she added.

Passengers pose for photos at Chaoyang Station of Subway Line 3 in Beijing, capital of China, Dec 15, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Notably, the first phase of Line 3, which includes (passes) Chaoyang Railway Station, will enhance the rapid dispersal capacity of passenger flow at the railway station. Passengers at Beijing Chaoyang Station will now have diverse transportation options, including subways, buses, taxis, and private cars.

With the integration of Beijing Chaoyang Station into the urban rail transit network, all seven major railway stations and two airports in the capital are now included in the subway system.

Li Tian, the station manager of Beijing Chaoyang Station, said that to ensure smooth and convenient transfers between rail and subway, they have coordinated with local government and rail transit authorities, enabling full preparation for the passenger flow.

Beijing's urban rail transit network operates like an underground megacity. It has recorded passenger flows of over 11 million people on weekdays, equivalent to half of Beijing's population moving underground, official reports said.

Construction workers pose for a group photo at a terminus station of Subway Line 3 in Beijing, capital of China, Dec 15, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)