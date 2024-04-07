Chongqing subway line caters to farmers selling vegetables downtown

People's Daily Online) 09:16, April 07, 2024

A subway line in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has dedicated carriages for farmers to transport baskets of vegetables from rural areas to sell downtown.

Staff members help farmers carrying baskets of vegetables enter Shichuan Station on Chongqing Rail Transit Line 4. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

As early as 6:20 a.m., the platform of Shichuan Station was already crowded with farmers carrying baskets of fresh produce.

Shichuan township is located over 40 kilometers away from downtown Chongqing. These farmers arrive before dawn to catch the first subway train, which transports them and their vegetables to various markets in the city center.

The entrance gates opened five minutes earlier than scheduled to accommodate elderly farmers. Station staff assisted them in entering the station and navigating their way.

Farmers carrying baskets of vegetables board the first subway train at Shichuan Station on Chongqing Rail Transit Line 4 in Chongqing, southwest China. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

Once on board the train, the farmers placed their baskets in the middle of the carriage and found nearby seats. During the journey, they engaged in conversations or took naps.

"These vegetables are grown by myself, and thanks to this subway line, it has become much more convenient for us to sell our produce," said Ye Shanju, who was carrying over 15 kilograms of vegetables. Ye was heading to a market in Jiangbei district that day.

Vegetable grower Ye Shanju chats with a farmer on a subway train on Chongqing Rail Transit Line 4 in Chongqing, southwest China. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

"In the past, I would only sell my vegetables in nearby towns. Now, I can sell them downtown where prices are higher, and they sell faster," Ye explained.

Farmers with vegetable-filled baskets sit in a subway carriage on Chongqing Rail Transit Line 4 in Chongqing, southwest China. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

At Sanbanxi Station, a woman surnamed Shi boarded the subway train. She takes this train every day at 6:49 a.m. to commute to work.

Seeing the carriage filled with baskets, Shi wasn't surprised.

"I see these farmers almost every day, and it feels very familiar and touching," Shi said. Despite the carriage's slightly messy appearance, she understood the farmers' hardships and didn't mind.

"Many elderly people in rural areas are used to leading busy lives and find it difficult to sit idle at home. For them, engaging in activities like growing vegetables and taking the subway to sell them at a good price can provide an opportunity to earn some extra money," said a man surnamed Deng, who boarded the same train at Yuzui Station.

Previously, some netizens had suggested banning passengers from carrying large items, such as vegetable baskets, during peak hours.

In response, the local rail transit authorities emphasized their people-oriented service philosophy and commitment to serving the public. They stated that as long as passengers' behavior and items comply with regulations, there will be no interference.

