World's first carbon fiber metro train begins operation in E China

Ecns.cn) 16:30, January 14, 2025

A CETROVO 1.0 metro train leaves a parking lot before its operation in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Gangjin)

With a carbon fiber composite body and frame, the world's first carbon fiber metro train --"CETROVO 1.0 Carbon Star Express" -- is lighter and more energy-efficient than the traditional subway train.

Passengers take a CETROVO 1.0 metro train on the Metro Line 1 in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2025. (China News Service/Zhang Gangjin)

