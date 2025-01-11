CETROVO 1.0 metro train starts operation in Qingdao, E China
Passengers board a CETROVO 1.0 metro train on the Metro Line 1 in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2025. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday.
With a carbon fiber composite body and frame, it is lighter and more energy-efficient than the traditional subway train. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2025 shows a CETROVO 1.0 metro train before its operation in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday.
Passengers take a CETROVO 1.0 metro train on the Metro Line 1 in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2025. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday.
Passengers take a CETROVO 1.0 metro train on the Metro Line 1 in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2025. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday.
A driver is pictured at the driving cabin of a CETROVO 1.0 metro train before its operation in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2025. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday.
A CETROVO 1.0 metro train leaves a parking lot before its operation in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2025. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday.
This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2025 shows a CETROVO 1.0 metro train before its operation in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday.
This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2025 shows a CETROVO 1.0 metro train before its operation in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday.
A staff member introduces the CETROVO 1.0 metro train in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2025. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday.
