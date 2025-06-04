In pics: Dragon boat racing brings fun and festivities to S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 18:03, June 04, 2025

Dragon boat racers took to the Sanya River in south China's Hainan Province on May 31 for the Sanya Dragon Boat Open.

The event blended athletic competition with ecological awareness and cultural activities, creating a vibrant urban atmosphere.

Photo shows some spectators of the Sanya Dragon Boat Open in Sanya city, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

The opening ceremony attracted large crowds, with cheers and shouts echoing along the river. A motorboat stunt show added excitement as boats sped across the water, sending up spectacular sprays that energized the crowd.

On both sides of the riverbank, dense mangrove forests swayed in the breeze, occasionally startling flocks of white egrets into flight. The natural scenery provided a striking contrast to the athletes vigorously paddling, highlighting the event's unique theme of "ecology plus sports."

Photo shows a dance performance. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

The festivities also included a traditional dragon boat eye-dotting ceremony, in which cinnabar was applied to the dragon heads to symbolize good fortune and favorable weather.

The first "Dragon Boat Festival Intangible Cultural Heritage Market" opened simultaneously with the competition, becoming a major event attraction. Visitors flocked to interactive zones to experience archery challenges and pitch-pot competitions.

Photo shows a Chinese calligraphy brush. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

In the food and cultural product area, dragon boat-themed crafts were on display alongside Hainan specialty snacks, filling the air with enticing aromas.

Photo shows a dragon head with cinnabar. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

Photo shows a performance. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

Photo shows a performance. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

Photo shows the Sanya Dragon Boat Open. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

