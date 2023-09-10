Dragon boat race held in Akko, Israel

Xinhua) 09:51, September 10, 2023

Participants compete during a dragon boat race in Akko, Israel, on Sept. 8, 2023. A dragon boat race was held in northern Israel on Friday, with hundreds of paddlers from 17 teams nationwide competing in the Mediterranean Sea. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

