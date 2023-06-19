Highlights of 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival
A dragon boat bumps into another one during a race of the 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2023. This annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday with hundreds of participants from around the world participating. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Participants compete during the 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2023. This annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday with hundreds of participants from around the world participating. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Participants compete during the 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2023. This annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday with hundreds of participants from around the world participating. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Participants compete during the 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2023. This annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday with hundreds of participants from around the world participating. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Participants compete during the 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2023. This annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday with hundreds of participants from around the world participating. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Participants compete during the 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2023. This annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday with hundreds of participants from around the world participating. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Participants compete during the 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2023. This annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday with hundreds of participants from around the world participating. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Dragon boat race in Croatia celebrates traditional Chinese festival
- Dragon boat races held across China ahead of Dragon Boat Festival
- Villagers mark upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in E China's Zhejiang
- Millennium-old dragon boat racing tradition celebrated in SE China's Fujian
- Cultural event held in Putian to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.