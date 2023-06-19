Highlights of 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival

A dragon boat bumps into another one during a race of the 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2023. This annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday with hundreds of participants from around the world participating. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Participants compete during the 2023 Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival in Toronto, Canada, on June 17, 2023. This annual two-day event kicked off here on Saturday with hundreds of participants from around the world participating. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

