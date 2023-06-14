Cultural event held in Putian to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 15:58, June 14, 2023

Dragon boats are seen during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2023. A series of cultural events is going to be held in Putian to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People row dragon boats during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2023. A series of cultural events is going to be held in Putian to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo shows a dragon boat being pushed into water during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2023. A series of cultural events is going to be held in Putian to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People row dragon boats during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2023. A series of cultural events is going to be held in Putian to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This aerial photo shows people rowing a dragon boat during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2023. A series of cultural events is going to be held in Putian to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)