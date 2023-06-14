Cultural event held in Putian to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival
Dragon boats are seen during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2023. A series of cultural events is going to be held in Putian to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
People row dragon boats during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2023. A series of cultural events is going to be held in Putian to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
This aerial photo shows a dragon boat being pushed into water during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2023. A series of cultural events is going to be held in Putian to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
People row dragon boats during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2023. A series of cultural events is going to be held in Putian to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
This aerial photo shows people rowing a dragon boat during a cultural event to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2023. A series of cultural events is going to be held in Putian to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Inaugural Darwin Int'l Dragon Boat Festival brings Chinese culture closer to Australia
- Teams from both sides of Taiwan Strait take part in dragon boat race in Xiamen, SE China
- Foshan stages dragon boat race during May Day holiday
- Canoe dragon boat festival of Miao ethnic group held in Guizhou
- Feature: Dragonboats celebrate Chinese tradtional festival in U.S. Southern California
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.