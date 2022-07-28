Home>>
Canoe dragon boat festival of Miao ethnic group held in Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 09:42, July 28, 2022
|A dragon boat competes in a race. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)
A canoe dragon boat festival was held in Shidong township, Taijiang county of southwest China's Guizhou Province on June 23, 2022. Around 40 canoes were used in the event held each year by members of the Miao ethnic group.
The canoe dragon boat festival is a Miao tradition in Guizhou Province, as well as a state-level intangible cultural heritage.
The event is held 20 days after each Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. During the event, dragon boat races are held for three days alongside folk performances.
