Dragon boat race held across China during holiday

Xinhua) 08:25, June 06, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2022 shows people taking part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Linhuai Township, Sihong County, Suqian City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

People take part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in the Taohuatan scenic area in Jingxian County of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Shui Congze/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2022 shows people taking part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday on Xuanwu Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2022 shows people taking part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

People take part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Tan Yunfeng/Xinhua)

People take part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Zhuang Wenbin/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2022 shows people taking part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Boao Township in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

People take part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

Villagers splash water with paddles to pray for favorable weather in a traditional way during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Tangjing Village, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2022 shows people taking part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday at the Qinhu Lake national wetland park in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

People take part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Ehu Township, Xishan District of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2022 shows people taking part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Si Wei/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2022 shows people taking part in a dragon boat race during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

