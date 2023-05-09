Foshan stages dragon boat race during May Day holiday

(People's Daily App) 13:32, May 09, 2023

The southern Chinese city of Foshan in Guangdong Province held a dragon boat race on May 1, drawing large spectators. A total of 100 dragon boats, each with five athletes, raced for 30 kilometers in Jiujiang.

Known as the "marathon" of dragon boat races, the Foshan competition tests the rowing teams' endurance and coordination. Dragon boat racing has a 2,500-year history of ancient ceremonial and ritualistic traditions in China.

