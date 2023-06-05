Inaugural Darwin Int'l Dragon Boat Festival brings Chinese culture closer to Australia

The inaugural Darwin International Dragon Boat Festival was held in Darwin, the capital city of Australia's Northern Territory (NT) on June 4 to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival as well as the long history of Chinese in the NT and the contributions of Darwin’s Chinese communities.

The festival, hosted by the Darwin City Council, showcased dragon boat racing, featuring teams from Guangzhou and Qingdao, the friendship cities of Darwin. The event also offers a diverse range of cultural performances, such as Hanfu shows, Tai Chi performances, lion dances, waist drum performances, and K-pop dance performances.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian, Darwin Lord Mayor Kon Vatskalis, NT Minister for Major Events Paul Kirby, and National Foundation for Australia-China Relations CEO Peter Cai spoke at the opening ceremony.

Xiao said the event was held ahead of the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival, and will enable more Darwin people and tourists to appreciate the elegance of Chinese culture. Darwin is the "Northern Gateway" of Australia, with a superior geographical location and unique advantages in carrying out China-Australia people-to-people exchanges and developing economic, trade and investment cooperation with China. In recent years, Darwin has continuously deepened its sister-city relationship with Chinese cities, and has maintained close exchanges with China in the fields of economy, trade, culture, tourism, education, and sports.

Vatskalis said that the Chinese community was one of the first communities to arrive in Darwin in the 1880s, and has made this city colorful. The festival was held to celebrate the tradition of the Chinese community. “We have a big connection with China, and we keep it alive,” said Vatskalis.

The festival kicked off with a traditional eye-dotting ceremony, a symbolic ritual representing blessings and well-wishes. Five dragon boat teams participated in the race, including two teams from the Northern Territory, one from the Australian Dragon Boat Federation, and two from Darwin's sister cities of Guangzhou and Qingdao. Each team, consisting of 14 rowers, paddled vigorously for a 200-meter stretch during the thrilling competition. The Guangzhou team won, showcasing their exceptional skills and teamwork.

Dong Zhigang, the coach of Qingdao University dragon boat team, told People's Daily Online that they had been training for this competition for about six months since receiving the invitation from Darwin City earlier this year. He provided positive feedback on the competition, emphasizing that it offers students an invaluable opportunity to broaden their horizons and gain exposure to the wider world. He believed that this experience would foster cultural exchanges between China and Australia.

Trish Heames, a member of a dragon boat team from the Northern Territory, has dedicated 22 years to the sport of paddling. She finds great fulfillment in the fundamental principles of teamwork and the strong sense of camaraderie that accompanies it. Heames also cherishes the experience of engaging in a water sport that offers a breathtaking scenery while exercising.

Dragon boat racing, as an integral part of the Dragon Boat Festival celebrations, has gained popularity in recent years due to its fun nature, excellent fitness benefits, and emphasis on teamwork, becoming a regular sporting activity.

John Holland, Chairman of the Australian Dragon Boat Federation, said there are approximately 260 dragon boat clubs across the country, with the participation of 7,500 people. Since the formation of the first crew in 1986, the popularity of this sport has steadily increased. Dragon boat races are held every three weeks during the Australian summer season.

Holland explained that dragon boat racing has gained immense popularity in Australia due to its nature as an outdoor water sport that emphasizes teamwork. He highlighted the significant interest and participation of women, noting that the federation has more female members than male ones.

The festival brought joy and excitement to participants and spectators. Maria Grujicic from Darwin enthusiastically joined the festival with her daughter, prepared with a picnic mat to fully embrace the experience. She expressed her excitement in discovering something new. By attending, she learned about the origins of the dragon boat festival, as well as the traditions.

She believed that such festivals were beneficial for Darwin, as they fostered international connections and provided opportunities for locals to learn and appreciate diverse cultures. She likewise recognized the festival's focus on community engagement, as it aims to bring Chinese culture closer to Darwin while promoting connections among its residents.

Darwin, being a major port city in northern Australia, is the closest Australian city to China, and has historically served as a gateway for communication between Australia and various Asian countries. According to records from the NT Library and Archive, the connection between the NT and China can be traced back to 1874 when the first group of Chinese immigrants arrived in Darwin from Singapore and China’s Guangdong Province. As of 2021, the Chinese community accounts for 6 percent of Darwin's population.

