Dragon boat races held across China ahead of Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 13:12, June 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows people competing during a dragon boat race in Daoxian County of Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province. Dragon boat races were held across the country ahead of China's traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows people participating in a dragon boat race in Bijiang District of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Dragon boat races were held across the country ahead of China's traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

People participate in a dragon boat race in Bijiang District of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 17, 2023. Dragon boat races were held across the country ahead of China's traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)

People compete during a dragon boat race in Daoxian County of Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, June 17, 2023. Dragon boat races were held across the country ahead of China's traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows people competing during a dragon boat race in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. Dragon boat races were held across the country ahead of China's traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2023 shows people competing during a dragon boat race in Sihong County of Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province. Dragon boat races were held across the country ahead of China's traditional Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 22 this year. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

