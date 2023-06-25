Home>>
Dragon boat race held in Singapore
(Xinhua) 09:46, June 25, 2023
Dragon boat rowers compete during a dragon boat race as part of the Dragon Boat Festival celebrations in the Bedok Reservoir in Singapore, June 24, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
