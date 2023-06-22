Home>>
Dragon boat race held to greet upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Malaysia
(Xinhua) 10:35, June 22, 2023
People attend a dragon boat race to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Malacca, Malaysia, June 18, 2023. Activities like Zongzi making and dragon boat race were held in Malacca to greet the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)
