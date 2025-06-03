Paddles in motion as dragon boats charge down canal

(People's Daily App) 13:15, June 03, 2025

Dragon boat teams race along the Grand Canal as part of a Dragon Boat Festival event in Beijing on Saturday, May 31. The 2025 Beijing Grand Canal Dragon Boat Carnival ran from Saturday to Monday and featured competitive racing and cultural performances in Tongzhou district of the capital city. (Produced by Hu Xiaoqing)

