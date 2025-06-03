People enjoy 3-day holiday of Dragon Boat Festival across China

Xinhua) 08:25, June 03, 2025

Kids have fun along the seashore of a resort in Ganyu District of Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 1, 2025. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival which falls on May 31 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Si Wei/Xinhua)

Visitors view an exhibit at the exhibition "This is the Shang" at the Grand Canal Museum of Beijing in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2025. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival which falls on May 31 this year, via various activities across the country. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Tourists have fun at a scenic spot in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 2, 2025. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival which falls on May 31 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the night view along Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, June 1, 2025. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival which falls on May 31 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

People ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 2, 2025. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival which falls on May 31 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Kids play along the seashore in Boao, Qionghai City, south China's Hainan Province, June 2, 2025. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival which falls on May 31 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun at Detian Waterfalls scenic area in Daxin County of Chongzuo City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 1, 2025. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival which falls on May 31 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Zhao Jingwu/Xinhua)

Tourists try jet skiing at the Silver Beach resort area in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 1, 2025. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival which falls on May 31 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Long Tao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2025 shows tourists enjoying a boat tour in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival which falls on May 31 this year, via various activities across the country. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A kid has fun in a tent on a grassland in Zhongbei Town of Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, June 2, 2025. People enjoy the 3-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival which falls on May 31 this year, via various activities across the country. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

