Teachers, students of Confucius Institute in Mozambique celebrate Dragon Boat Festival
Students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University show their zongzi during the celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique, on May 31, 2025. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University making zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University making zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University making zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University making zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University making zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China donates 5 int'l-standard dragon boats to Sri Lanka
- Dragon Boat Festival celebrated in New Zealand with cultural festivities
- Traditional dragon boat race held in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang
- China reports 10.8 pct increase in inter-regional trips during Dragon Boat Festival
- Celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival at its historic origin
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.