Teachers, students of Confucius Institute in Mozambique celebrate Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 13:33, June 02, 2025

Students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University show their zongzi during the celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique, on May 31, 2025. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University making zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University making zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University making zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University making zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows teachers and students of the Confucius Institute at Eduardo Mondlane University making zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Maputo, Mozambique. (Photo by Mendes Mondlane/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)