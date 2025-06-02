China reports 10.8 pct increase in inter-regional trips during Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 09:04, June 02, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2025 shows locals compete in a dragon boat race in Qidong County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday to commemorate ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). Celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the festival falls on May 31 this year. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China reported a year-on-year increase of 10.8 percent in inter-regional trips during the Dragon Boat Festival, official data showed on Sunday.

More than 230.97 million inter-regional trips were made on Saturday, the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the Ministry of Transport said.

Road traffic accounted for the lion's share of these trips, with about 209.99 million trips made by road, an increase of 11.3 percent year on year.

Railway passenger trips totaled nearly 18.12 million, up 5 percent year on year, while the waterway passenger volume came in at 959,000, surging 21.3 percent year on year.

Airlines handled 1.911 million passenger trips, remaining flat compared to the same period last year.

The Dragon Boat Festival -- also known as the Duanwu Festival -- falls on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it was celebrated on May 31, and the holiday continues from May 31 to June 2.

Children try their hands at making zongzi, a traditional Chinese food to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, at a nature education base in Xiaochang Township of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, on May 30, 2025. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday to commemorate ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). Celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the festival falls on May 31 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

International students learn to make zongzi, a traditional Chinese food to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, at University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on May 30, 2025. The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday to commemorate ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). Celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, the festival falls on May 31 this year. (Photo by Li Xiangyu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)