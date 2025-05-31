Trend Tracker: Foodie Frenzy for Dragon Boat Festival

People's Daily Online) 11:06, May 31, 2025

Hello, everyone! I'm Kuku, a foodie on a mission to uncover the best traditional festival bites! It's Dragon Boat Festival today, and in just one minute, let's unwrap Zongzi, a representative delicacy associated with patriotism.

Celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, the Dragon Boat Festival was the first Chinese festival to be added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

A few bamboo leaves and a handful of sticky rice—each Zongzi is a bite-sized bundle of flavor wrapped in centuries of tradition. Legend has it that eating Zongzi honors Qu Yuan, a well-known poet and a minister of the State of Chu during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC).

Across China, Zongzi come in all shapes and flavors. In the south, they're savory—packed with meat, salted egg yolk, or even seafood. In the north, people prefer them sweet and sticky, filled with red dates, bean paste, or lotus seed paste. Whatever the taste, Zongzi is a treat worth savoring.

Thanks to the global reach of the Dragon Boat Festival, many countries have adopted the tradition of eating Zongzi. In Japan, Zongzi is called chimaki and is made from ground rice flour. Malaysian Zongzi (Nyonya chang) are light blue, cooked in coconut milk, and full of Southeast Asian flavor.

Many countries also have Zongzi-like dishes, including Mexico's tamales, Greece's dolmadakia, and Brazil's pamonha, to name a few.

Zongzi isn't the only Dragon Boat Festival tradition though! The day is rich with other customs, including dragon boat racing, hanging mugwort and calamus over doors, and wearing five-color silk threads. Dragon boat racing has even evolved into a global sport, winning fans around the world.

So on this special day, grab a Zongzi and share the joy! Wishing you all peace, health, and a happy Dragon Boat Festival!

