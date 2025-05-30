German man joins dragon boat race

The 2025 China (Foshan) Diejiao Dragon Boat Drift Competition has welcomed its first foreign participant! Michael, a young man from Germany, became fascinated after watching the highlights of last year's race. This year, he traveled to Diejiao, Foshan, and successfully joined the Chenfeng Dragon Boat Team to compete.

