German man joins dragon boat race
(People's Daily App) 16:44, May 30, 2025
The 2025 China (Foshan) Diejiao Dragon Boat Drift Competition has welcomed its first foreign participant! Michael, a young man from Germany, became fascinated after watching the highlights of last year's race. This year, he traveled to Diejiao, Foshan, and successfully joined the Chenfeng Dragon Boat Team to compete.
(Video source: Foshan Media)
