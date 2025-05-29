Feel the beat and thrill of Foshan dragon boat racing

(People's Daily App) 16:07, May 29, 2025

In Foshan, South China's Guangdong Province, where martial arts heritage thrives, dragon boat teams showcase breathtaking athleticism and precision as their paddles strike the water in perfect harmony. The annual dragon boat season transforms rivers into arenas of speed and skill, with each stroke reflecting Foshan's vibrant spirit. Watch in awe as teams execute seamless reverses, sharp brakes and impressive maneuvers! Dragon boat racing is the highlight of the Dragon Boat Festival in China. Teams paddle like a well-oiled machine, accompanied by the sound of drums.

(Edited by Huang Jingjing, Chen Xiangru and Xiao Kexin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)