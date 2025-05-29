Double the fun: Children's Day meets Dragon Boat Festival

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:14, May 29, 2025

To welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival and Children's Day, children make zongziunder the guidance of teachers at a nursery school in Haidian district, Beijing, on May 28, 2025. (Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn)

To welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival and Children's Day, children paint a wooden house under the guidance of a teacher at a nursery school in Haidian district, Beijing, on May 28, 2025. (Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn)

To welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival and Children's Day, children experience the dragon dance under the guidance of a teacher at a nursery school in Haidian district, Beijing, on May 28, 2025. (Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn)

