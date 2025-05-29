Home>>
Double the fun: Children's Day meets Dragon Boat Festival
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:14, May 29, 2025
To welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival and Children's Day, children make zongziunder the guidance of teachers at a nursery school in Haidian district, Beijing, on May 28, 2025. (Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn)
To welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival and Children's Day, children paint a wooden house under the guidance of a teacher at a nursery school in Haidian district, Beijing, on May 28, 2025. (Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn)
To welcome the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival and Children's Day, children experience the dragon dance under the guidance of a teacher at a nursery school in Haidian district, Beijing, on May 28, 2025. (Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China expects 12 percent rise in cross-border trips during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
- Dragon boat race held to celebrate upcoming festival in S China
- Int'l students attend cultural experience activity ahead of Dragon Boat Festival in Chongqing
- People prepare for Dragon Boat Festival in China
- China expects 2.15 million daily border crossings during 3-day Dragon Boat Festival holidays
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.