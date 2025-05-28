Home>>
China expects 12 percent rise in cross-border trips during Dragon Boat Festival holiday
(Xinhua) 13:36, May 28, 2025
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's National Immigration Administration has projected a 12.2 percent year-on-year increase in border entries and exits during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival break, with a daily average of 2.15 million crossings nationwide, according to figures released Wednesday.
The peak of cross-border travel is anticipated on June 1.
Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it was celebrated on May 31, and the holiday runs from May 31 to June 2.
