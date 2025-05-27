A record 49 teams participate Chinese Dragon Boat Festival celebration in Manchester

MANCHESTER, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A record 49 teams from across Britain attended the 2025 UK Chinese Dragon Boat Festival held in Manchester on Sunday. Now in its 11th year, the festival has attracted participation from local British businesses, community organizations, Chinese enterprises, and student groups.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom Zheng Zeguang said the festival embodies the spirit of solidarity and cooperation. He noted the dedication of the local Chinese community in Greater Manchester and the city of Salford, highlighting their important role in promoting cultural exchanges between China and Britain.

Zheng noted that Greater Manchester has long served as a key industrial hub in Britain. The relationship between Greater Manchester and China is deepening, bringing mutual benefits. The Chinese Embassy and Consulate-General in Manchester will continue working closely with local partners to strengthen ties between Greater Manchester and China.

Encouraged by their Chinese language teacher, Jacob and Josh joined this Dragon Boat race and won third place in the youth division. They told Xinhua they were thrilled to experience traditional Chinese culture and history up close.

Leanne, a local healthcare worker, said she was delighted to be part of a vibrant multicultural community.

Paul Dennett, deputy mayor of Greater Manchester and mayor of Salford, said the Dragon Boat Festival is not only a celebration of multiculturalism but also a tribute to Salford's history. As one of the largest dragon boat events in Europe, its 11th edition held special meaning for the Chinese community in Greater Manchester and played a vital role in sustaining dialogue and relations with the Chinese people.

Fang Wenjian, chairman of the China Chamber of Commerce in Britain and general manager of the Bank of China London Branch, said each dragon boat embodies a profound truth: no one can succeed alone. This philosophy applies to businesses and countries alike, Fang added.

