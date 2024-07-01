Feature: Dragon Boat Festival offers enjoyment, boosts China-Bulgaria bonds

People participate in a dragon boat racing in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 29, 2024. The Second Dragon Boat Festival kicked off at picturesque Pancharevo Lake on Saturday, featuring a dragon boat racing and two days of diverse cultural showcases. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

SOFIA, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Second Dragon Boat Festival kicked off at picturesque Pancharevo Lake on Saturday, featuring a dragon boat racing and two days of diverse cultural showcases.

Georgi Marinov is the skipper of a victorious boat in the race. He attributed their success to teamwork, emphasizing the importance of synchronization to meet the challenge of maneuvering their large and heavy boat.

Having participated in last year's racing, Marinov, a canoeist, highlighted the team spirit and enjoyment experienced by all participants.

The 19-year-old Ani, despite her team finishing last, was also excited about the experience. "In our crew, we come from different places and backgrounds. Though strangers, we share the common goal of embracing this unfamiliar culture," she noted.

In addition to dragon boat racing, the two-day event also offers music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, a variety of artwork, and delectable Chinese and Bulgarian cuisine.

Denitsa, a young architect, told Xinhua that she came to the festival together with her family because they are all fascinated by Asian cultures and want to see something new and intriguing.

Denitsa highlighted the dragon dance, boat racing, handicrafts made by Chinese artists and the traditional foods. "They are new to me, but they are charming," she added.

Meanwhile, 55-year-old electronics and communications engineer Alexander said with delight that he has watched the boats and is waiting to see the martial arts, and then to savor some food.

The opening ceremony of the festival, which also included a presentation by a Bulgarian dance ensemble and a dragon dance, culminated in a dragon awakening ceremony, in which officials painted dragon heads and attached them to boats.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli said that 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, a symbol of bravery, fearlessness, and unparalleled strength, which brings happiness and good fortune. Dragon boat racing vividly embodies the spirit of unity, cooperation and hard work, she added.

What is more important, the sport of dragon boating transcends geographical, linguistic, ethnic and cultural boundaries, fostering a bond of tolerance and shared destiny among enthusiasts worldwide, she noted.

Ivan Goychev, deputy mayor of Sofia Municipality, described it as "the most exciting festival that takes place in Sofia" and an "impressive event" that provides an opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich Chinese culture.

Evgeniya Aleksieva, mayor of Pancharevo District, said she was glad that Pancharevo hosted the festival for the second year in a row.

"We are happy to develop this sport and to acquaint people in Bulgaria with Chinese culture and traditions," said Aleksieva, adding that her district aims to make the Dragon Boat Festival a lasting tradition.

In a congratulatory letter, Bulgarian Minister of Culture Nayden Todorov described the festival as a beautiful contribution to the rich program commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China.

Todorov said he believed that this year will see the two countries bring new momentum to their bilateral dialogue and actively work to strengthen and expand cooperation.

Georgi Glushkov, Bulgarian minister of youth and sports, also sent a congratulatory letter, saying he believes this festival will offer an unforgettable and dynamic experience for all participants.

People select Chinese products at the Second Dragon Boat Festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 29, 2024. The Second Dragon Boat Festival kicked off at picturesque Pancharevo Lake on Saturday, featuring a dragon boat racing and two days of diverse cultural showcases. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

A child paints on a traditional Chinese fan at the Second Dragon Boat Festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 29, 2024. The Second Dragon Boat Festival kicked off at picturesque Pancharevo Lake on Saturday, featuring a dragon boat racing and two days of diverse cultural showcases. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

