People prepare for Dragon Boat Festival in China
Children experience dragon dance at a kindergarten in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, May 27, 2025. Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on May 31. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)
Children race "dragon boats" at a kindergarten in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 28, 2025. Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on May 31. (Photo by Ma Huabin/Xinhua)
A teacher teaches children how to make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at a kindergarten in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, May 28, 2025. Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on May 31. (Photo by Ma Hongkun/Xinhua)
A volunteer makes Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, with children at a kindergarten in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, May 28, 2025. Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on May 31. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)
