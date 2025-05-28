China expects 2.15 million daily border crossings during 3-day Dragon Boat Festival holidays

Global Times) 14:11, May 28, 2025

China is expected to see 2.15 million daily border crossings on average during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holidays, marking a 12.2-percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Wednesday.

Cross-border travel is expected to hit a peak on June 1.

Also known as the Duanwu Festival, the traditional holiday falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, it lands on May 31, with public holidays scheduled from May 31 to June 2.

Traffic at China's major international airports is projected to rise steadily, with Shanghai Pudong expected to lead with 100,000 daily crossings, followed by Guangzhou Baiyun at 48,000 and Beijing Capital at 46,000, according to a statement posted on the NIA's official WeChat account.

As travel between Hong Kong, Macao, and the Chinese mainland continues to rise, the Dragon Boat Festival is expected to bring even greater volumes, to be boosted by a series of major events scheduled across Chinese provinces.

The NIA has urged border authorities to closely monitor cross-border traffic and provide regular updates and other services to assist travelers. The agency also called for sufficient staffing to ensure the wait time at border crossings do not exceed 30 minutes.

