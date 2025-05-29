Int'l students attend cultural experience activity ahead of Dragon Boat Festival in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:11, May 29, 2025

Local residents and international students try to make sachets at Fengsheng ancient town of Banan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 28, 2025. Over 200 local residents and international students from Chongqing University participated in a cultural experience activity ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A Russian student (3rd L) and a Kazakh student (3rd R) from Chongqing University try to make Ciba, a traditional glutinous rice cake at Fengsheng ancient town of Banan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 28, 2025. Over 200 local residents and international students from Chongqing University participated in a cultural experience activity ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

This photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a folk dance performance at Fengsheng ancient town of Banan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Over 200 local residents and international students from Chongqing University participated in a cultural experience activity ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A Russian student (C, front) and a Kazakh student (2nd R, front) from Chongqing University try to make Ciba, a traditional glutinous rice cake, with a local resident at Fengsheng ancient town of Banan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 28, 2025. Over 200 local residents and international students from Chongqing University participated in a cultural experience activity ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)