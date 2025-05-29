Embroiderers create Zongzi-shaped scented sachets for Dragon Boat Festival in SW China's Guizhou
Photo shows scented sachets shaped like zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings, a specialty food for the Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, in Mazong Miao township, Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Guiliang)
As the Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, approaches, embroiderers in Mazong Miao township, Tongzi county, in southwest China's Guizhou Province, are making scented sachets shaped like zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings, a traditional food for the holiday.
"In addition to making zongzi, we also make zongzi-shaped scented sachets," said local embroiderer Xiong Kuanyan, adding that the sachets are filled with wormwood and worn by both older adults and young people as a wish for health, luck and happiness.
Embroiderers display scented sachets shaped like zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings, a traditional food for the Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, in Mazong Miao township, Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Guiliang)
Embroiderers make scented sachets shaped like zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings, a specialty food for the Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, in Mazong Miao township, Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Guiliang)
Embroiderers make scented sachets shaped like zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings, a specialty food for the Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, in Mazong Miao township, Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Guiliang)
An embroiderer displays scented sachets shaped like zongzi, or sticky rice dumplings, a specialty food for the Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, in Mazong Miao township, Tongzi county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Chen Guiliang)
Photos
