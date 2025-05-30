We Are China

Giant pandas enjoy special treat for Dragon Boat Festival

Ecns.cn) 16:31, May 30, 2025

Giant panda "Mei Zhu" enjoys a special meal for the Dragon Boat Festival at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

This year's Dragon Boat Festival falls on May 31.

Meng Meng, the eldest of the world's only giant panda triplets, gave birth to the cub on June 18, 2024.

Giant panda "Mei Zhu" enjoys a special meal for the Dragon Boat Festival at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda "Mei Zhu" enjoys a special meal for the Dragon Boat Festival at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda "Mei Zhu" enjoys a special meal for the Dragon Boat Festival at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda Meng Meng enjoys a special meal for the Dragon Boat Festival at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda "Mei Zhu" enjoys a special meal for the Dragon Boat Festival at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)