Giant pandas enjoy special treat for Dragon Boat Festival
Giant panda "Mei Zhu" enjoys a special meal for the Dragon Boat Festival at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
This year's Dragon Boat Festival falls on May 31.
Meng Meng, the eldest of the world's only giant panda triplets, gave birth to the cub on June 18, 2024.
Giant panda Meng Meng enjoys a special meal for the Dragon Boat Festival at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, May 29, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
